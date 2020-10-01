Donald S. Goodine HUNTINGTON, Ind. — Donald S. Goodine, age 91, of Huntington, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Parkview Huntington Hospital. He was born on June 17, 1929, in Barre, Vermont, to the late Albert S. Goodine and Gladys (Budrow) Goodine. Donald graduated from Marshfield High School in Marshfield, Vermont, with the class of 1948 and then married Alberta (Spooner) Goodine in 1952. Donald worked as a data storage librarian for the State of Vermont for 21 years. Don and his wife, Alberta, moved to Huntington in 2005. Donald proudly served in the United States Navy on the USS Midway Aircraft Carrier during the Korean War. He was a member of the Huntington First Church of the Nazarene, and the Websterville Baptist Church in Websterville, Vermont. He was a volunteer with the Marshfield Fire Department, a selectman for the town government in Marshfield, and an active member of the Scratch and Dent Moving Club. Donald was widely known for his magnificent vegetable garden. Don found joy in helping others. At an early age, he would shovel snow, fill wood boxes and do errands for older neighbors until he went off to the Navy at 18. While in high school, Don traveled one summer to Kansas with his friends, Hap Hayward and Rich Houghton, to work the wheat harvest. He is survived by his loving wife, Alberta S. Goodine of Huntington, Indiana; his three daughters, Donna Bailey Lahr and husband Gene of Huntington, Indiana, Janet Goodine of Indio, California, and Patricia Goodine Baker and husband Ronald of Storrs Mansfield, Connecticut; his son, Robert Goodine and wife Debbi of Green Bay, Wisconsin; his sister, Beverly LeBeau of Essex, Vermont; his nine grandchildren and his nine great-grandchildren. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Albert S. Goodine and Gladys (Budrow) Goodine; and his three brothers, Robert Wayne Goodine, Allen Goodine and Clarence Goodine. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, with funeral services held at 12 p.m. at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date in Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made to Websterville Baptist Christian School, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana. Online condolences can be given at www.baileylove.com.
