Donald R. White MONTPELIER — Donald Richard White, 83, of Montpelier, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at home with family at his side. The son of Richard G. and Virginia Brown White, Donald was born Sept. 21, 1938, in Sharon, Vermont, during the 1938 hurricane. Donald spent his childhood in the central Vermont area, graduating from South Royalton High School in 1958. During high school, he was active in FFA, chorus, band and one-act plays. Following high school, Donald enlisted in the U.S. Army as an MP, serving 13 months in South Korea. On Oct. 20, 1962, Donald married Marilyn Brigham, of Randolph. They settled in the Montpelier area where he worked in the meat industry from 1962 to 1999. During that time, he owned Joe’s Market in Montpelier for several years. Donald and Marilyn are the parents of two children, Christopher D. White, of Northfield, and Rosemarie Y. Barrett, of Barre. Donald loved to hunt and fish and being in the outdoors. He went on several fishing trips to Canada and attended the LCI Fishing Derby for many years. Going on vacation to the Maine beaches, first with his children and then with grandchildren, was a special time. Donald is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marilyn; his son, Christopher and his wife, Debbie, of Northfield; daughter, Rosemarie and husband Rob, of Barre; his two grandchildren, Justin White and his wife, Kate, of Northfield, and Ashley White and her companion, Heidi Sullivan, of Virginia. He is also survived by his sister, Sandra and her husband, Richard Millette, of Chichester, New Hampshire, and brother, Bryan and his wife, Amy, of Orange; numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Virginia White; grandparents; and numerous aunts and uncles. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at the Day Funeral Home in Randolph with Pastor Thomas Harty officiating. A private family burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery in Sharon, In lieu of flowers,, the family suggests donations be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com.
