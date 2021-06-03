Donald R. Pierce Jr. MIDDLESEX — Donald Ray Pierce Jr., 58, of Lower Sunny Brook Road, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 31, 2021, at his home. He was born at the Chelsea Navy Yard in Chelsea, Massachusetts, the son of Donald Ray Pierce and Gloria (Foster) Pierce. He attended schools in Montpelier and Moretown. Don worked as an auto body mechanic for many years throughout the local area. Shops he worked at include Majestic Auto, Autobahn Body Works, Ken Santor, Poulin Auto and Danny Ayres. He also owned and operated Stingray Car Audio with his ex-wife, Cyndi, in Williston. Survivors include his mother, Gloria Colby of Montpelier; his daughters, Jillian Pierce and Allison Pierce of Orlando, Florida; grandson, Elijah Jennings of Orlando, Florida; special friend, Julie Moody; sisters, Karen Pierce Kerin of Montpelier, Lisa Pierce Forbes and husband Mike of Worcester, Patricia O'Neill and partner Bill Glennor of Berlin. He was a very special uncle to his four nieces and one nephew. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at the Guare & Sons Funeral Home on Monday, June 7, at 11 a.m. A committal service will follow in the Waterbury Center Cemetery. The family will host a reception at the American Legion Post 3 in Montpelier following both services. Memorial contributions may be made to Toys for Tots, https://montpelier-vt.toysfortots.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.