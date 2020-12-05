Donald R. Denko GRANITEVILLE — Donald R. Denko, 84, of Baptist Street, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the Woodridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Berlin. Born Dec. 21, 1935, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, he was the son of Marie (Marsh) and Andrew Denko Sr. In his early years, his family moved to Brookfield, Vermont, and he attended local elementary schools before graduating from Randolph High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in March of 1954 and served until he was honorably discharged in March of 1962. On Aug. 25, 1956, he married Eleanor Murray in Brookfield. They made their home in Graniteville. Donald was employed by Aja’s TV, Montgomery Ward's, Ormsby’s, Tatro’s Aces, and he served as a Washington County Deputy Sheriff and a special officer of the Barre Town Police Department before retiring. He also worked many years at Thunder Road. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Graniteville, co-founder of the Barre Town Thunder Chickens Snowmobile Club, and past president of the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST). In his spare time, Donald enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, hunting and the annual camping trip to Sebago Lake in Maine. He also travelled to Turkey to visit his daughter, Dawn. Survivors include his wife, Eleanor Denko; his children, Dawn St. John of Sumter, South Carolina, Deborah (Evared) Shedd of Barre, Vermont, and Alan (Amy) Denko of Holland, Michigan; his grandchildren, Sarah (Pat) York of Barre Town, Vermont, Matthew (Kelsie) Shedd of Graniteville, Vermont, Laura (Keith) Maselli of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and Jessica Akers of Sterling, Virginia; eight great-grandchildren; and his brother, Roland (Bonnie) Denko of Burlington, Wisconsin. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by siblings, Andrew Denko Jr., Arlene Trombley and Robert Denko. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held in the Spring of 2021 at the convenience of his family. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
