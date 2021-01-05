Donald M. Czok Sr. BARRE — Don Czok Sr., 95, of Barre passed away on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Woodridge Health and Rehabilitation in Berlin. Born on Oct. 7, 1925, in Keasbey, New Jersey, he was the only child of Michael and Elona (Howard) Czok, immigrants from Hungary. He attended Sayerville High School where he played basketball and baseball. After his graduation in 1944, he served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Kearsarge. Following his service, he attended Panzer College graduating in 1952 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health, Physical Education, and Recreation. In August of 1949, he married Mary McCoy and in July of 1991, he married Martha Masters, both of whom predeceased him. While living in New Jersey, he taught and coached at St. Mary’s High School in South Amboy, East Brunswick Township School District, Red Bank Catholic High School, and Raritan Township High School. After moving to Barre in June of 1968, Don became athletic director and taught Driver’s Ed at Spaulding High School. He retired from Spaulding as an assistant principal in 1990. Don was a lifelong sports enthusiast following the Atlanta Braves, the Boston Red Sox and the New York Giants with a passion. He was a gifted baseball pitcher but a knee injury in the service prevented him from fulfilling his dream of pitching in the majors. Don spent time in his flower gardens and enjoyed collecting Lionel trains, a reminder of his childhood spent near the train yards in New Jersey. He loved westerns, Big Band music and watching the birds at his feeders. He was a member of the American Legion Post #10 of Barre and the VFW Post #790 of East Barre. Survivors include his son, Michael Czok and his wife, Margaret, of Braintree, Vermont; his daughter, Mary Squires and her husband, Paul, of Merrimack, New Hampshire; seven grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. A service will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family, in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the veterans' organization of one’s choice. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
