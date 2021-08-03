Donald M. Czok Sr. BARRE – The graveside service to honor and celebrate the life of Donald M. Czok, Sr., will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. He died on December 25, 2020. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre.
