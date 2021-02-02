Donald L. Fordham BERLIN — Donald Lee Fordham, 70, of Route 12 in Berlin died on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, following a brief illness. He was born on April 11, 1950, in Montpelier at the Heaton Hospital, the son of Carroll and Lois (Sweeney) Fordham. He attended Berlin and Montpelier public schools, graduating from Montpelier High School in 1968. One of his proudest moments was when he enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 34. His time in the service was one of the happiest times in his life. He was stationed in Europe, travelled throughout the continent, was honorably discharged in 1987 and returned to Vermont. Donald worked 35 years at Buildings and General Services for the State of Vermont in Montpelier. After retirement, he was also working at the Dog River Farm in Berlin before his death. Donald loved cars, particularly Ford Mustangs! Among the many cars that Donald owned, his favorite car was his emerald green 1969 Ford Mustang Grande 302 V8! He loved working on farms, hunting, fishing, watching online car auctions and car repair shows. He is survived by his brothers, Jimmy Fordham of Montpelier, Ken Fordham of Berlin, and David Fordham of Randolph; his nieces, Amy Fordham of Waterbury, Stacey Fordham of East Montpelier, Brittany Perry of East Montpelier; his nephews, Matthew Fordham of Randolph, and Ryan Thresher of Nashville; as well as nine great-nieces and -nephews. Donald was predeceased by his sister, Katherine Thresher; his mother, Lois Fordham; his father, Carroll Fordham; and sister, Beverly Fordham. As per Donald’s wishes, he will be cremated, and his remains will be interred in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center in the spring 2021. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601 or https://centralvermonthumane.org/donate-now.
