Donald L. Atkins EAST MONTPELIER — Donald Leonard Atkins, 87, formerly of Quaker Road and most recently of the Woodridge Nursing Home, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Don was born on June 22, 1934, in Whitefield, New Hampshire, the son of Leonard and Verna (Badger) Atkins. He attended schools in Hardwick and graduated from Hardwick Academy in 1952. Don was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1957. He honorably served until his discharge as a private first class in 1959. On Sept. 19, 1964, he married Elizabeth “Libby” Carll. They later divorced. Don worked for 33 years at Finest Supermarkets. After they closed, he worked for National Life where he retired in 1999. After retiring, Don worked for the town of Glover until 2018 and mowed several area lawns while maintaining his own woodpile. Don felt most alive outdoors. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. His best times were spent at his camp in Norton where he enjoyed wandering the woods and hanging out with special friends Lyndal Lumbra, Ron Brown and Norma Fletcher. Don was also an avid spectator of high school basketball games attending several U-32 and Lake Region games. Survivors include his son, William Atkins and his wife Tammy of East Montpelier; grandchildren, Jordan Atkins, Taylor Gagne, Alec Atkins, Kyllie Fortin and finance Kendall Ogden, and Kassidy Colburn; his sisters, Bonnie Betts of Buxton, Maine, and Kathy Bolio of Barre. He was predeceased by his special companion of 23 years, Sheila Atherton of Glover; former spouse and friend Libby Lafrance; brother and sister-in-law, David and Jackie Atkins. There will be no calling hours and a graveside service will be held in the spring, in Hardwick. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
