Donald James Richardson WATERBURY CENTER — Donald J. Richardson, 76, of Waterbury Center, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Born on October 12, 1945, he was the son of the late Herman and Annie (Urie) Richardson. He married Diane M. Raymond on June 26, 1964 in Waterbury. Don was a 1963 graduate of Waterbury High School. Shortly after high school, he got married and started his family. He worked locally in the Central Vermont area for several different construction companies. The bulk of his employment was with the State of Vermont Building and Grounds Department at the Vermont State Hospital in Waterbury, from which he retired in 2000. He was a member of the Waterbury- Stowe Fish and Game Club and the Hardwick Beagle Club. He had many hobbies, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, ATV riding, water skiing, downhill skiing, horseshoes, skeet shooting and rabbit hunting. His greatest joy came from spending time with his family. Since his retirement, he and his wife Diane spent their winters in Florida. Don is loved and mourned by his wife and love of his life of 58 years, Diane Richardson, of Waterbury Center; three daughters, Tina Thompson and her husband Randy, of Bristol, Vicky Sanborn and her husband Sonny, of Jeffersonville, and Pamela Washburn and her husband Gary, of Moretown; eleven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family. He is predeceased by four sisters and four brothers. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, at the convenience of the family. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the American Diabetes Association, please visit www.diabetes.org and click donate. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com.
