Donald J. Alexander STOWE — Donald J. Alexander of Stowe, Vermont left us unexpectedly Sunday, August 28, 2022, family and friends will greatly miss him. Donald was born on December 2, 1982 in Berlin, Vermont. He worked in landscaping for most of his life. Donald’s passion was for the Dallas Cowboys and he got his love of Mountain Dew and Twisted Tea from his Dad!!! Donald is survived by his Dad and Mom, Jr and Janice Alexander, biological Mother, Dodi and her husband Ernie Parsons, Brother, Chris Holmes, Nephew, Logan, Niece, Olivia, Nephews, Shane and Dylan, Niece, Navaeh, Sister, Jennifer Anderson, Nephews, Kyle, Ryan and Stratton, Brother, Eric Alexander, Fiancé, Crystal, Nephews, Kaleb and Jakoby, Nieces, Lillie and Serena, Pops, Tom Bishop, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Donald also left behind his faithful canine companion and best buddy Jax. Donald is pre-deceased by his Grandmother, Dorothy Bishop, Sister, Kim Holmes, Cousin, Matt “Zander” Alexander, Nephews, Zachary and Austin, Cousins, Kayla Grammar and Robert Campbell. There are no calling hours. Donald’s memorial service will be held at the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street, in Barre, VT on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Please join us for a celebration of Donald’s life at Smolder Mist Pub at 107 South Main Street, Barre, VT immediately after. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
