Donald H. Ruggles MONTPELIER — Donald H. Ruggles, 86, passed away surrounded by family and close friends on Sunday, July 25, 2021. Don was the business owner along with his son, Tip, of Somers & Sons Hardware - an iconic, old-fashioned, top-notch customer service hardware and gift store in the Capital City of Montpelier. Don was born in January 1935 in the snowy hills of Marshfield. He was one of four children born to his late parents, Howard and Susan (Parker) Ruggles. Don attended Montpelier schools and graduated in 1954 from Montpelier High Schoo. He served in the National Guard. In 1957, he married Pauline (Smith) Ruggles, the mother of his two children. Later on in life, he married Lois (Boyce) Ruggles from Northfield. Don was then hired by Harold Somers for a two-week job in the tin shop upstairs. He then asked him to help with the making of cabinets and shelving for the store. Then, Harold kept him on as a full-time employee. Don, losing his dad at an early age, looked up to Harold as a father figure. He tried to learn all he could about everything they sold. As Harold’s health declined, Don purchased the store, and he even kept Esther Somers on until her health declined, as well. As Don expanded the store, he brought in his son, Tip, and he made it another father-and-son business. Later, his daughter, and even grandchildren, joined in as the business grew. Don was a true people person. He believed customer service was to be first and foremost to keep your business on top. He also expanded the business to include things that people wanted year-round, not just seasonal, which included four floors of items. Bring forth the slogan, “If we don’t have it, you probably don’t need it.” If you were lucky, he would take you on the search for your item with him and show you the old store and tin shop on the upper floors. Also, many times, he would go to customers’ houses after store hours if you were still having DIY problems with your project and help you finish it. Don was in many clubs and organizations throughout his life from bowling to snowmobiling. But his last one was the Aurora Lodge #22 F&AM, which he truly enjoyed with his son, Tip, and many other close family and friends. Don was an avid clock collector, from very old to new; and he loved working on them. Also, he enjoyed crafting, hooking his own rugs, quilting, sewing, and much more. Any Sunday afternoon you could catch him, antiquing or at flea markets or lawn sales, with his pocket of notes for things people wanted him to find for them. Don loved to be busy, and be around people whether bowling, or going to the auto races three to four times per week. He would stuff the car with people and head out. Even after the closing of the store, he went into volunteering at Woodridge Nursing Home, doing anything needed from calling bingo games to bringing residents to and from events Until his accident, he was helping at the Montpelier Senior Center with preparing meals and clean up. Don leaves his two children, Donald E. Ruggles known to most as “Tip”; a daughter, Barbara, and her husband, Scott, all of Montpelier; two grandchildren, Kimberly, and her husband Lawrence of Vermont; Kristopher, and his wife, Trish; and his first great-granddaughter, Carolina June Goodrich, who will be joining the family in a few, short months, all of North Carolina. Don knew about the upcoming of his first great-granddaughter, but sadly could not be here to meet her. Is also survived by brothers Harold E. Ruggles, of the Woodridge Nursing Home, and Francis Ruggles, of Berlin; sister, Lucy Frasier and her husband Bob, of Colchester. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by both his first wife, Pauline (Smith) Ruggles, and second wife Lois (Boyce) Ruggles, and sister-in-law Agnes (Duffy) Ruggles. The family wishes to thank Dr. Calvin Gilkey, Abby, Elaine, and the comfort care team for their support of Dad and us in those last few days. The nurses in the ICU, and the nurses on 2 South that weekend for their constant care and support of Dad and us afterward. Also, Mr. Gesualdo Schneider of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Montpelier, for his time, blessings, and prayers he bestowed upon Don and family; and all the friends and family who called and stopped by to pray and support Dad at that time and his family. Also, close friends, Sharon, and Tom Vivian Sr. for their love, prayers, and support right to Dad’s final hour and after; and Dr. Anthony Williams and his staff for the many years of care they provided for Don, and Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice for their endless care of Don the last few years. Also, to Dennis Maranville who helped with trips to health appointments. A special thank you to our Aunt Lucy Frasier who has made tireless trips to support us during the loss of both of our parents; and all else in between, and your support and all you do for us. We love and thank you for it all. Any memorial contributions may be made to the Montpelier Senior Center, 58 Barre St. Montpelier, VT 05602, or Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Per Don’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral mass at this time, but a celebration of Don’s life will be done when all family and friends can be in attendance. Also, we would like to give a special thank you to Guare & Sons Funeral Home for their support and care of Dad during this difficult time. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com
