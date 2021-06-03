Donald Fordham BERLIN — The committal service for Donald Fordham, who died Jan. 29, 2021, will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are by Guare & Sons Funeral Home.
Updated: June 3, 2021 @ 12:58 am
