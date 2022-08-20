Donald F. Perry NORTHFIELD — Donald F. Perry, of Northfield, passed away at his home with his loving family by his side on August 14, 2022. Born November 30, 1940, he was the son of the late Azro and Anita (Reynolds) Perry. He was joined in marriage on December 5, 1964, to the late Joan (Senna) Perry, the love of his life. Donald graduated from Waterbury High School in 1959, and then entered the military, proudly serving in the Air National Guard and Army until honorably discharged in August 1964. Shortly after returning home, he met his future wife at Nicols Barn Dance in Stowe, VT. They were married and started their family raising their three daughters in Waterbury VT. After a long career working for the Town of Waterbury, Donald “semi-retired” and got to spend time doing the things he enjoyed: Golf, Umpiring, Refereeing, playing cards, White Tail Hunting with his nephews and friends, attending Red Sox games, and spending time with his family. He was very active in the Waterbury Community, coaching Harwood Union High School (HUHS) Boys Varsity Baseball for over 20 years, Waterbury Ambulance Volunteer, and HUHS Girls Basketball coach. He was a member of the American Legion Post 49 in Waterbury, and The American Legion Post 63 in Northfield. Never a man short on words, he was a great storyteller with a great sense of humor – reminiscing about people he met and life experiences. His dynamic personality drew you in and you rarely heard the same story twice. Donald was predeceased by his parents Arzo and Anita Perry, his wife of 50 years, Joan Perry, and a sister, Eleanor Graham. Survived by daughter Dawn Russell, of Waterbury Center VT, daughter Valerie Mercer and husband Jeffrey Mercer, of West Berlin VT, daughter Karen Bryce and husband Timothy, of Charlotte VT. Grandson Lucas Russell, granddaughter Serena Lamson and husband Jordan, Brittney Boudreau and wife Jessie Boudreau, and grandson Sean Mercer. Brother Bernard Perry, of Waterbury, and Sister Brenda Degreenia, of Barre. Also, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A special Thank you to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice. We could not have gotten through this without all of your support and dedication. Visiting hours will be held at Perkins- Parker Funeral Home in Waterbury, on Saturday, August 27, from 2 – 4 pm. A private graveside service with full Military Honors will be held for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, at www.cvhhh.org/donate. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com.
