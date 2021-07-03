Donald F. Hanlon NORTH FAYSTON — Donald F. Hanlon, 90, of Dunbar Hill Road, passed away at the Barre Gardens nursing home in Barre on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Born in Burlington on July 26, 1930, he was the son of the late Peter F. and Stella M. (LaVoie) Hanlon. Donald attended schools in Burlington. In the early-1960s, he was employed at the General Electric Co. in Burlington. As a young man, he served his country as a member of the United States Air Force for 15 years. In 1966, he married Janice Dunbar in Fayston; she predeceased him on April 4, 2015. In 1971, Donald moved to Dunbar Hill in North Fayston with his wife, Janice. Donald was the owner/operator of the Modern Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Co., servicing the Mad River Valley and central Vermont area for over 40-plus years. In that time, he developed many long-term relationships with his customers. In 2018, at the age of 87, he decided it was time to retire. Donald was a proud member of the National Rifle Association and the American Legion Post #63 of Northfield. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends at his camp on Woodbury Lake, going snowmobiling, hunting, especially the many hunting trips with his son, Dennis, to Canada and Newfoundland. Donald is survived by his son, Dennis F. Hanlon, of North Fayston; his granddaughter, Ashley I. Hanlon and her fiancé, Al Hoppe, of North Fayston; a godson, Devon Bayley; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. Donald was also predeceased by two sisters. The family would like to invite people to a gathering to celebrate Donald's life, at his home, 846 Dunbar Hill Road in North Fayston, on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Private inurnment will take place in the North Fayston Cemetery. The family requests that flowers be omitted; rather, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Mad River Valley Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 305, Waitsfield, VT 05673. To send online condolences, please visit us at www.perkinsparker.com.
