Donald “Fuzzle” Edwards EAST MONTPELIER — Donald Robert “Fuzzle” Edwards, of East Montpelier, Vermont, 87 years old, passed away at his home, surrounded by family, on Sept. 24, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. Donald was born in Northfield, Vermont, on Oct. 16, 1933, the fourth child of Hugh and Helena Edwards. He was raised in Putnamville, Vermont. After graduating from Montpelier High School in 1952, Donald served in the United States Navy from 1955 to 1959. Donald married Elaine Ann Gasrow at St. Augustine’s Parish in Montpelier, Vermont, on July 2, 1960. Donald and Elaine went on to have two daughters, Julie and Lori. Donald was predeceased by his parents; his siblings, Harrison Edwards, Arnold Edwards, Yolanda Cutler and Harlan Edwards. He is survived by his wife, Elaine (87), of 61 years; his daughters, Julie Lesure (60) and her husband, Donald, of Barre, Vermont, Lori Edwards (59), of Long Beach, California; his sister, Yvonne Peters (86), of Colton, California; his sister-in-law, Joanne Edwards (80), wife of Harland Edwards, of Plainfield, Vermont; his granddaughter, Lindsay Pecor (27) and her husband, William, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; his grandson, Robert Lesure (25), of Barre, Vermont; and many nieces and nephews. Donald was a granite cutter for 40 years, retiring from Anderson Friberg in Barre, Vermont, in 1995. A man of many talents and interests, he spent his retirement tending his large flower and vegetable gardens, woodworking, bowling, playing his favorite card games, watching his two grandchildren grow up and spending time with his entire family who meant the world to him. Service will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Guare and Sons Funeral Home, 30 School St., Montpelier, Vermont. Graveside service to follow with a celebration of his life at his home.
