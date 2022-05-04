Donald B. Seaver WILLIAMSTOWN — Calling hours were held for Donald B. Seaver, of Williamstown, Vermont, on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the Boardway & Cilley Funeral Home in Chelsea, Vermont. A funeral service was held Monday, May 2, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the United Church in Williamstown, with Pastor Doug Cameron. Organist Donah Beattie led the congregation in singing “The Old Rugged Cross,” “Lord, You Have Come Lakeshore” and “Where the Roses Never Fade.” The scripture message was taken from Corinthians 1 and John 14, followed by the congregation reciting the 23rd Psalm. Pastor Cameron read the poem, “No Vermonters in Heaven,” and a grandson, Christopher Waldo, gave the eulogy, followed by a congregational time of remembrances. The burial was held in the Village Cemetery in Williamstown, and fellowship, refreshments and remembrances were held at the Williamstown Masonic Lodge.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.