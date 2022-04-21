Donald B. Seaver Sr. WILLIAMSTOWN — Donald B. Seaver Sr., 96, of Williamstown, Vermont, passed away peacefully with his family beside him, on April 16, 2022. Donald was born Nov. 7, 1925. He was the son of the late Guy and Inez (Poor) Seaver, of Williamstown, Vermont, where he grew up on a farm. He served in the Army from 1950-1952 during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. When he came home from serving, he met Bernice Chambers, of Chelsea, Vermont, and they married on April 14, 1954. They lived in Brookfield, Washington, and made their home in Williamstown. He worked in construction, ran his own milk truck, was employed by the Town of Williamstown plowing and managing the water and sewer plant until he retired. In his younger years, he loved to ride his 1954 Panhandle Harley Davidson. His family was the most important thing to him. They brought him many hours of enjoyment. He is survived by his wife; and six of his nine children, Geraldine Waldo (James), of Moretown, Vermont, Wanda Crickard-Thompson, of Middlesex, Vermont, Donald Seaver Jr. (Charlotte), Nancy Hudson (Rock), Wayne Seaver (Lynne), Cheryl Seaver, all of Williamstown, Vermont. He has many grand- and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; his children, Darlene, Burton and Barton; brothers, Allen, Raymond and Jesse; two sons-in-law, Harold “Pickle” Crickard and Lenoard “Butch” Thompson. Calling hours will be held Sunday, May 1, 2022, from 3-5 p.m. at the Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, 300 Vt. Route 110, Chelsea, Vermont. A funeral service will be held Monday, May 2, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the United Church in Williamstown, Vermont, with burial in the Village Cemetery in Williamstown. Donations can be made to The Williamstown Ambulance, The Williamstown United Church, and CM Seaver Memorial Field. A private message of sympathy for the family may be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, Vermont, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.