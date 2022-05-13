Donald Askew BARRE — Donald Askew, 69, of Barre, Vermont, passed away on Dec. 5, 2021, at Barre Gardens in Barre. Born March 16, 1952, in Stamford, Connecticut, to William H. and Gloria Askew. His family moved in 1964 to Vermont where they settled on a small farm in Berlin. Donald was a 1971 graduate of Spaulding High School and attended Ashville-Buncombe, North Carolina. Returning to Vermont, he attended the Vermont State Police Academy and served on the Washington County, and Rutland County, Sheriff’s Department. He furthered his career in private investigation in Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey. He married Karen Chouinard on Aug. 4, 1979, currently in Barre. He leaves behind three daughters, Leslie Fisher Hamburg, New Jersey, Sarah Dutcher Columbia, Pennsylvania, and Donella Askew Lewiston, Utah; grandchildren, Jordan Barany Arlington, Virginia, Jason Fisher Hamburg, New Jersey, Loretta Dutcher Columbia, Pennsylvania, and Wyatt Henri Lewiston, Utah. He also leaves behind his mother, Gloria Askew, and brother, Robert Askew, of Berlin. He was predeceased by his father, William H. Askew; and sister, Patricia Askew Dam. A memorial service is being held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 224 Hersey Road, Berlin, Vermont.
