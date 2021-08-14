Don G. Richardson MORRISTOWN — Don G. Richardson, 81, of Morristown, passed peacefully on Monday, July 26, 2021, with his loving family supporting him at his side. Don was born on June 14, 1940, at home in North Calais to Homer and Christabel Richardson. After his family relocated to Worcester, Vermont, he attended The Minister Brook Road School, graduating eighth grade in 1954. He was known as the entertainer of the family with a natural talent for playing the guitar and singing karaoke. In his leisure time, he greatly enjoyed being in nature and visiting family, spending good quality time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Don is survived by two daughters, Donna (Mike) Rouelle and Dot (James) Davy; three sons, Richard (Hilary) Ostrout, Roland (Cindy) Ostrout and Don “Chuck” (Sandra) Spear; a daughter-in-law, Lori Ostrout; sister, Carolyn Powers, brother, Roger (Donna) Richardson; 18 grandchildren, Matt, Amanda, Mitchell, Ashley, Laura, Kylee, Hogan, Sawyer, Ashley D, Brandi, Marley, Hollis, Alex, Brayden, William, Samuel, Benjamin and Jessie; 12 great-grandchildren, Malin, Sophie, Maddison, Blake, Aiden, Cody, Wyatt, Kaitlyn, Annabell, Jackson, Lillian and Violet; and an abundance of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents (listed above); the love of his life, Virginia Richardson; his brother, Frank; his brother-in-law, Raymond Powers; a son, David “Junior” Ostrout; and a grandson, Justin Byrne. Don will be missed dearly by both family and friends, all of whom are invited to a graveside ceremony in Evergreen Ledge Cemetery in Johnson on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
