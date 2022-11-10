Don E. Nye SOUTH BARRE — Don E. Nye 54 of South Barre Vermont died at Central Vermont Medical Center, Berlin VT on October 30, 2022. Don leaves his family after a fierce battle with Metastatic Colon cancer, which he fought with grace and fortitude , without letting his illness diminish his enjoyment of life. He was born on May 29th 1968 at the Barre City Hospital, Barre VT. Don attended Barre Town Elementary School and was a graduate of Spaulding High School class of 1986. He then went on to New Hampshire College now known as Southern New Hampshire University graduating in 1989 with an Associate Degree in Culinary and Hotel Management. He worked alongside his Father and his Father’s companion Holly for many years catering and managing Suzanna’s Restaurant. He most recently was employed at Vermont Creamery in Barre Town. Don lived all his life in South Barre a sense of community was most important to him, he always took the time to help neighbors. He was a devoted friend and a warm presence for so many people and beloved animals. Don loved comedy television and cartoons. He especially enjoyed watching Jeff Dunham. He was quick whited and spot on with his humor, he often made people laugh. Don’s cherished place on this planet was at camp on the lake he spent time there as often as he could, especially this past summer he devoted his life to camp. Making fires in the woodstove was his utmost favorite thing, he was the best fire stoker around. The first phrase he had as a young child was “hot burn.” He enjoyed having friends and family at camp and cooking delicious meals, “camp breakfast” being his favorite. Don loved his country and wherever he lived he always displayed the stars and stripes. Every Christmas Don purchased clothing for a child in need, he made sure his neighbor was ok and would go and snow blow their driveway for them. Don was an incredible human being, son, brother, and cousin he will be greatly missed. Don is survived by his Mother Glenda Nye, Derby VT, his sister Jennifer Nye, Jensen Beach Florida, and his Father’s companion Holly Holden. His close cousin Katrina Bailey and her fiancé Ernie Cote and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He leaves his special friend and companion “Big Ben” his Maine Coon cat, whom he loved immensely. He was predeceased by his Father in 2017 and various Uncles, Aunts and Grandparents. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. In Lieu of flowers, donations in Don Nye’s memory may be sent to Central Vermont Humane Society, PO Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601. Or people can do a Random Act of Kindness for a person in need that is the ultimate caring gesture.
