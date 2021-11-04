Dolores H. Fontana BARRE —– Dolores Helen Fontana, 97, a longtime Barre resident, passed away Nov. 1, 2021, at the Barre Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A graveside service to honor and celebrate Dolores’ life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Hope Cemetery on Maple Avenue in Barre. A gathering and luncheon will immediately follow the service. The Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre, is in charge of the arrangements.
