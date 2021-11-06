Dolores H. Fontana BARRE — Dolores H. “Dodo” Fontana, 98, a longtime resident, passed away on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Barre Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born July 30, 1923, in Concord, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of Antonio and Bertina (Cerasoli) Chiuchiolo. She attended schools in Concord, New Hampshire, before her family moved to Barre, Vermont, in 1934. Dolores graduated from Spaulding High School in 1940. On June 25, 1940, she married Dilio J. Fontana in Barre. They first made their home in Barre, before moving to Detroit and St. Clair Shores, Michigan, and eventually settling back in Barre in 1959. Dilio passed away in 1995. Dolores was a bookkeeper/stenographer while the family lived in Vermont, and an executive secretary while living in Michigan. In her spare time, she enjoyed family activities, especially involving her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an ardent reader and writer of poetry and received a poetry award for one of her creations. She also enjoyed drawing and was quite good with pastels. In her younger days, she was an accomplished bowler who earned many individual and team trophies and took pleasure in the time she shared with her teammates. She loved to travel and enjoyed many excursions with her sister-in-law, Kenny Fontana, who predeceased her. Dolores spent winters in Florida until 2019, when she entered senior living quarters in Vermont. Survivors include her sons, John D. Fontana and his wife, Sandra, of Vero Beach, Florida, and Thomas A. Fontana and his partner, Tara Fitzpatrick, of Barre, Vermont; her grandchildren, John D. Fontana Jr., of Naples, Maine, Stephanie Scarbrough, of Arvada, Colorado, and Jill M. Marshall, of Lafayette, Colorado; her brother, Michael A. Chiuchiolo, of Bonita Springs, Florida; as well as five great-grandchildren, four nieces, three nephews and numerous cousins. In addition to her parents and her husband, Dilio J. Fontana, she was predeceased by her brother, John A. Chiuchiolo. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Hope Cemetery on Maple Avenue in Barre. Following the service, a time of fellowship will be held at the Mutuo, 20 Beckley St., Barre. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont, 75 Talcott Road, Suite 40, Williston, VT 05495. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
