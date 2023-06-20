Dolores Fair BARRE — Dolores passed peacefully at home in Barre with her loving husband Dick Fair by her side. Her family invites friends to celebrate Dolores’s rich and joyful life Saturday, June 24, 2023, 70 Ladd Road, Barre, VT, Noon–2:00pm. Dick, Dolores’s children, grandchildren, all their spouses, great grandchildren and many family members will miss Dolores every day. In lieu of flowers donations are welcomed to Groton State Forest and Aldrich Public Library. Please see full life remembrance at www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
