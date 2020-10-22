Dolores E. McCracken NORTHFIELD — Dolores E. McCracken, age 90, died on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at her home in Northfield. Dolores was born April 26, 1930, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of William and Dolores (Furey) Eisenach. She attended Helena Elementary School in Philadelphia and graduated from Little Flower High School in Philadelphia. She joined the Osmond Post Drum and Bugle Corps in Philadelphia as a majorette and met her future husband there. She married George E. McCracken May 17, 1952. Mr. McCracken died on Nov. 3, 2004. The couple lived for a year in Trieste, Italy, while Mr. McCracken was in the U.S. Army. After returning to the states, they lived in Pennsylvania, New York and Massachusetts and came to Vermont in 1980. Dolores retired from TDS Telecommunications in Northfield in 1997. Dolores is survived by three sons, Dennis P. McCracken (Andrea), Haverhill, Massachusetts, Kevin M. McCracken (Kim), Northfield, and Timothy G. McCracken (Deborah), Ocala, Florida; two daughters, Kathleen McCracken and spouse Sandie Pirrello, Belchertown, Massachusetts, and Eileen M. Cole (Craig), Catawba, North Carolina; 14 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents and two sisters, Elizabeth Freeman and Jane Westwood. There will be no calling hours. A graveside service and committal will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Calvary Cemetery in Northfield. Reverend Julian Asucan, pastor of St. John the Evangelist Church in Northfield, will conduct the service. Proper COVID-19 practices are recommended. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.