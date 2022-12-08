Dolores A. Bolles BARRE — Dolores Ann Bolles, 80, of Maple Avenue passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Central Vermont Medical Center with her family at her bedside. Born on February 5, 1942, in Montpelier, she was the daughter of Edward and Irene (Goodwin) LaCount. She attended elementary school in Middlesex. She married Douglas Bolles. Following their marriage, they lived in Berlin. Douglas passed away in 1988 and then Dolores moved to Albany, VT in 1993 and made her home there until 2001 when she moved back to South Barre, eventually settling in Barre. Dolores worked in the kitchen at the Canadian Club for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed going to yard sales and thrift stores. She loved gardening and listening to the birds on her deck. Survivors include her children Keith Druge of Essex Jct., and Barbara Druge, Melissa Berry and Douglas Bolles all of Barre; her grandchildren Amber, Taryn, Jasmyn, Jared, Alex, and William and her great-grandchildren Chandler, Alexandria, and Thomas; her sisters Marion Auberton, Cynthia Croteau, and Sherrie DeCosta and her brother James LaCount. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother and sisters. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at the North Branch Cemetery in Middlesex in the Spring of 2023. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
entry
My deepest condolences to you and your family Keith.
Kelly
