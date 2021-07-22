Dick Eisele MONTPELIER — There will be a memorial picnic for Dick Eisele (who passed away in May) on Saturday, Aug. 14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Hubbard Park’s New Pavilion in Montpelier. This will be a potluck style, casual event, with baseball hats encouraged! Burgers, veggie burgers, hot dogs and a few side dishes will be provided. If convenient, any additional dishes are welcome, but certainly not necessary. Feel free to come with a memory to share, or just stop by to visit with friends and reflect on the full life of Dick. If possible, please RSVP to Gretchen@madriver.com for a rough head count to plan food, etc.
