Dianna M. Wilde BARRE — Dianna Mae Wilde, 76, a longtime Vermonter and source of light to all who had the honor of knowing her, passed peacefully and comfortably at home on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Born on Nov. 7, 1945, in Lebanon New Hampshire, she was the daughter of Curtis and Dorothy (Papineau) Orr. She attended elementary school in Graniteville and Spaulding High School. Dianna was employed by Capital City Press for over 25 years. In her leisure time, she enjoyed cooking and taking care of her loving soulmate and family. When she wasn’t entertaining the room, she was building others up. Her presence was the brightest of lights. She was strong, loving, spunky, hilarious, beautiful and amazing with love abounding. Dianna is survived by her loving family members which include her significant other, David Widmer. Her children include her daughter, Denise Benoit, and sons, Thomas II, Reginald, and Todd Wilde. Dianna is also survived by two brothers, Bill and Ronald Orr. In addition, she has eight grandchildren, as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. One of heaven’s newest angels, Dianna has joined her mother, father, and sisters, Janice and Brenda. Family and friends may call on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Vermont Division, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495.
