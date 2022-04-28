Diane M. Paulger BARRE — Diane Mae Paulger was born on Oct. 7, 1949. at the Barre Hospital in Barre, Vermont. to her parents, Viola (Ladd) Gray and Lynn Copeland Sr. Diane passed on April 18, 2022, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family and friends. Diane was the oldest of five siblings. As a child, she spent a considerable amount of time with her grandparents, Inez (Potter) and Walter Copeland, in Plainfield, Vermont, but lived and grew up in Barre. Diane raised five children of her own and went to cosmetology school later in life to become a hairdresser. Diane then spent the next 45 years as a hairdresser, for which she developed a very positive reputation. Diane made many people feel beautiful and important while they sat in her chair. Diane was predeceased by her parents, Viola Gray and Lynn Copeland Sr.; her stepfather, Henry Gray; her daughter-in-law, Kim (Drew) Douse; her stepbrother, Joe Gray, and her stepsister, Cynthia Buchanan. Diane is survived by her aunts, Beatrice Sainz and Claire Ladd; her siblings, Lynn “Butch” Copeland Jr. and his wife, Darlene Copeland, Donna Copeland, John and his wife, Sue Copeland, and David and his wife, Marylyn Copeland; her stepsiblings, Teresa (Gray) Lusk, Larry Gray and his wife, Beverly, Cheryl Gray, and Kelly Welborn and her husband, Leo; her children, Renée Orvis and her fiancé, Dana Nichols, Jason Douse, Jeremy Douse and his wife, Dianna Leinberger, Amanda Guazzoni, and Lucas Paulger and his wife, Helga-Gabriela Paulger; her grandchildren, Sophronia Rochford and her husband, William Rochford III, Henry Orvis, Ella and Noah Douse, Kaitlyn Douse, Cora Guazzoni and Everett Partlow, and Ezra Paulger; and her great-grandchildren, Skylar Rochford and William Rochford IV. Diane is additionally survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Diane enjoyed life by cooking meals, kayaking, painting and dancing. Diane was a monumental part of the community. Not only was she warm like the tea she always served, but she was an unstoppable storm when she wanted to initiate change or needed to motivate anyone around her. She had a smile and a hug for anyone who needed it. She was sweet like the candy she kept in her coat pockets. She will be loved always and missed by all who knew her. There will be no funeral service, but a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Donations in Diane’s memory can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org; to the Kim Douse scholarship fund by making checks out to BEA and mailing to SHS, 155 Ayers St., Barre, VT 05641, care of Heather Stalling; or Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice at cvhhh.org. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollihome.com
