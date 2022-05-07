Diane (Lillie) Heed CANAAN, N.H. — Diane (Lillie) Heed, of Canaan, New Hampshire, passed peacefully in the comfort of the Jack Byrne Center with her son by her side, on Monday, May 2, 2022, after suffering from a ruptured brain aneurysm. Born on Sept. 5, 1953, in Troy, New York, to father Grenville C. Lillie and mother Marguerite “Marge” (Elliot), the family returned to her dad’s hometown of Barre, Vermont, when Diane was 2 years old. Diane attended area schools, including Spaulding High School. She married Michael Heed in 1973, but later divorced. She was a longtime resident of the Upper Valley moving in 1978 to Lebanon, New Hampshire, where she raised her son. Over the span of 30+ years, Diane did both administrative and human service work for the towns of Lebanon and Enfield; up until her passing, she was working full time for the Enfield town manager. It was an ongoing joke with family, friends and co-workers that Diane was never going to retire; she couldn’t sit still and rarely took time off. Diane loved to garden or tend to her plants. She also took many weekend trips with longtime friend, Loretta Clough. Diane leaves behind her son, and best friend, Michael Heed Jr., and his partner, Sarah Mullins, of Lebanon, New Hampshire. Being a “MiMi” was something that brought her happiness over the years and she will be missed indefinitely by grandchildren, Macey (12) and Leo (3). Diane is also survived by siblings, Ann Marie (Bove), of Port Orange, Florida, her twin sister, Donna (Holden), of Barre, Vermont, and John Lillie, of Eastland, Texas. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Lillie. Diane will be greatly missed by numerous nieces and nephews, friends who were like family, and her “boys” at the Enfield DPW. We take comfort in knowing Diane has been reunited with Georgette, her beloved and favorite dog. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, May 17, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Enfield Community Center located at 308 US Route 4, Enfield, NH 03748.
