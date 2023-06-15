Diane H. Kreis SHOREWOOD, IL — Diane Helen Kreis (Brown), 83, of Shorewood, Illinois, formerly of Groton, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2023, at Ascension St. Joseph’s Hospital in Joliet, Illinois. Diane was born on February 22, 1940, in Woodsville, New Hampshire. She spent her early years in Groton, Vermont before moving with her family to Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Diane attended Ohio State University where she met the love of her life, G. Richard “Dick” Kreis. During her marriage, Diane lived in New Jersey, Texas, Oklahoma, and Illinois, coming full circle back to Groton for retirement. In the last decade, Diane split her time between Vermont and Oklahoma where she had many dear friends. She left Vermont in 2020 to live near her daughters in Illinois. Diane spent her life not only being a devoted homemaker, but also heavily involved in community service. Diane found community service to be a fulfilling way to get engaged in every new community she lived in as well as a great way to meet new friends. She was a past officer of the Groton Historical Society, as well as a Library Trustee for the Groton Free Public Library. Diane was also on the committee that was responsible for renovating several buildings in Groton. Diane was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She served in every office of her local chapter as well as being the Vermont State Regent from 2009-2011. Diane was honored to be elected to the national office of Vice President General from 2011-2014. She was also a member of DAR’s National Board of Management. Diane was preceded in death by her loving husband Dick and her devoted daughter Kelley Kreis. She was also preceded in death by her loving parents N. Dale Brown and Janice A. Brown. She is survived by her daughters Kimberley Stenson of Charlotte, North Carolina and Shannon Kreis of Shorewood, Illinois. She is survived by her grandchildren Breck Stenson and Campbell Stenson, both of Charlotte, North Carolina. She is also survived by her sisters Judith Robinson and Teresa (Gary) Kirk, as well as many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be Wednesday, June 28, from 9-10am at St. Eugene Catholic Church, Center Street, Wells River, VT. Fr. Andrew Bednarowicz will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am at St. Eugene Catholic Church, followed by interment at the Groton Village Cemetery in Groton, VT. In lieu of flowers, memorials to honor Diane can be made to the Groton Free Public Library, 104 Scott Hwy, Groton, VT 05046. For more information, or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is helping the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.