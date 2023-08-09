Diane C. Chamberlin (Sanders) NORTHFIELD — Diane C. Chamberlin passed away on July 21, 2023, surrounded by family and loved ones. She was born May 10th 1948, to the predeceased Burton & Barbara Sanders (Colgan). Diane worked for the State of Vermont for over a decade and prior to that she worked for a lawyers office for 20 years. She retired from the state of Vermont in 2021. She loved spending time with her Husband, children, and grandchildren. Her hobbies included reading, cooking, gardening, knitting and more. Diane especially enjoyed her time at camp in Isla Motte where she was married to her best friend on June 28th 1986, her husband Allen (Joe) Chamberlin. Survivors include her Husband, life partner, Joe Chamberlin; her daughter Nicole Chamberlin; her grand-daughters Jordan & Addison Chamberlin; her great grand-son Mitchell Boyd; her predeceased son Adam Chamberlin; his spouse, Susan Chamberlin; her grand-daughters Merscedes, Ryleigh, Fallyn & Evan Chamberlin; her son Chris Chamberlin; his spouse, Amy Chamberlin; her grand-daughters Alayna & Sydnee. In addition to her parents, she has two brothers Charles Sanders; his spouse, Marlu Sanders; her niece Redia & nephew George. Brother Rocky Sanders; his spouse, Bonnie Sanders; her niece Christy & nephew Creg. Her sister Stacy; her niece Holly & nephew Josh. Her predeceased sister Trudy Sanders; her spouse, Les Daniles; Her nephews Tyler & Curtis & niece Tiffany. There will be celebration of life held at Allis State park on Bear MT. Brookefield VT. Open 11 to 6. Meats will be provided please bring a side dish and your own beverage. Diane was a very beloved woman and this event held on the 27th will be to honor the life she lived well and to celebrate her. Allis State Park 285 State Park Rd. Randolph, VT 05060.
