Diana Venere Cestaro BARRE — Diana Venere Cestaro, 92, of Yarmouth, Maine, formerly of Barre, Vermont, passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2022, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine. She was born in Barre, Vermont, on June 6, 1929. Her parents were Frank and Nellie (Rizzi) Masi, and she lived her early life on Beckley Street in Barre. She attended North Barre Elementary School and was a Spaulding High School graduate, class of 1947. Diana pursued early employment as an office administrator at Allen Lumber Co. and other local Barre businesses. She met the love of her life and married Ennio Cestaro on Sept. 11, 1954. Soon after, they welcomed their son, Claude Cestaro, into the world, and they moved to their lifelong residence on Railroad Street in Barre. Diana had an impact on the youth of the North End in the '60s and '70s. She would regularly be the “cook” for all the young friends of her son, doling out her pasta and other Italian treats regularly. She furthered that joy of being with children by becoming a Ward 5 teacher's aide, a Barre Cub Scout den mother, and a catechism teacher at St. Monica’s Parish. Diana was a master Italian cook. She was well-known for her Bolognese tomato sauce, scratch gnocchi, homemade ravioli, flyaway birds and many other Italian favorites. Diana enjoyed gardening and always took pride in an abundance of flowers around her home. She also loved her weekly bingo events and equally, could hold her own at a pitch game. Diana traveled often to Naples, Florida, where she and Ennio resided in the winter for 20 years. She also made Portland, Maine, a residence in her final years, spending time with her son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Diana is survived by her son, Claude Cestaro, of Portland, Maine; her grandsons, Cameron Cestaro and wife Katie, of Westbrook, Maine, and Connor Cestaro and fiancé Taylor Dickson, of Portland, Maine. Diana also had three beautiful great-grandchildren, Maddox, Evangeline and Claire Cestaro. She was predeceased by her husband, Ennio Cestaro; her brothers, Idalo and Vico Masi; and her stepbrother, Erman Bernasconi. The family would like to thank Marie Riddle and the staff of 1Call for the years of care and support. Equally, we thank the staff at Brentwood Nursing Home and Gosnell House Hospice for caring for Noni in her final months. Burial will be private for the family, in Hope Cemetery in Barre, Vermont, at a later date. To share memories of Diana or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit, www.athutchins.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.