Diana Tranquilla Calta MONTPELIER — Diana Tranquilla Calta passed away May 16, 2020, in Escondido, California. Diana was born July 2, 1921, in Paterson, New Jersey; her parents were Laurence and Anna Volta (nee Bunino). After graduation from Georgian Court College, Lakewood, New Jersey, in 1942, and a brief career as a dietitian at Montefiore Hospital in New York City, she married Oscar Calta in May of 1946. The Caltas made their home in Tenafly, New Jersey, for over 50 years, raising two daughters: Lauraine Brekke Esparza, now of Escondido, California, and Marialisa Calta, now of Calais, Vermont. Diana was an active member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tenafly. Oscar Calta passed away in 1994, and in 2011, Diana moved to Montpelier, Vermont, to be near Marialisa and her family. In January, she joined Lauraine in California for an extended stay, which was cut short by her death from congestive heart failure. Diana is survived by her two daughters; granddaughters, Hannah Van Susteren (husband Ben Hawkins) of London, UK, Emma Van Susteren of New York City; and sons-in-law, Dirk Van Susteren and Richard Esparza. Interment will be in the Madonna Cemetery, Fort Lee, New Jersey. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in Diana’s name to Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641.
