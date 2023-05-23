Diana S. Frink MIDDLESEX — Diana S. Frink passed away on May 16, 2023, after a short illness, with her loving husband Kevin by her side. Diana was born on April 26, 1948, to Kenneth and Anita (Bernatchy) Seaver. She graduated from Spaulding High School, class of 1966. On June 25, 1966, she married Dennis E. Murphy Jr., and they had three children. On March 22, 1985, she married Kevin Frink, and they have lived in Middlesex for the past 38 years. She was a bookkeeper for various businesses in Central Vermont. Diana will be remembered as a fabulous cook and baker. For years, she enjoyed making food and snack trays around the holidays for her and her husband's co-workers as well as various businesses in the community. Her family was always treated to her bountiful and delicious holiday meals. She was an avid reader; she loved gardening and making gorgeous flower arrangements. She could grow the most beautiful African violets. “The joys of her life were her grandchildren.” Diana is survived by her husband Kevin; son Keith Murphy; his children Violet and Griffin; daughter SaraJane Murphy; sisters Nancy (Larry) Ferno; Elaine (Carol Paulson) Curtis; Cindy (Shannon) Davenport; Carolyn" Snookie" (Jacques) Couture; and brother Gary (Donna Poitras) Munson; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her son David Murphy, parents Kenneth and Anita, stepfather Raymond Munson, and brother Carroll (Bud) Munson. In memory of Diana, the family requests that you plant a perennial of your choice to enjoy each year. In honor of Diana, share a meal with family and friends. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no calling hours or service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.