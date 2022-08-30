Diana Pierce MONTPELIER — Diana Mae Theresa Pierce, was born October 9, 1934. She was the daughter of Renfield and Irene Abare. She passed away, surrounded by her family, on August 24, 2022. Diana graduated from Spaulding High School in 1952. She married Richard Pierce on May 21, 1955. They made their home in Montpelier and enjoyed traveling, camp at Shadow Lake and spending time with her family and friends. They opened a Mobil station on State Street in 1961 and retired from running two service stations in Montpelier in 1996. They spent 67 wonderful years together. Some of the things she enjoyed were playing cribbage, puzzles, bowling, walking, and playing tennis. She was very compassionate and was always there to lend a helping hand or moral support to anyone who needed it. To her, her greatest accomplishment was her family. She leaves behind her husband, Richard Pierce, children, Douglas Pierce and his wife Cheryl, Charlene Dindo and her husband, Robert, Debra Pierce and her husband Ricky and nine grandchildren, Travis, Chad, Nicole, Griffin, McKinley, Wilson, Leavitt, Ryan, Jessica and 12 great grandchildren, Lillian, Lexi, Jackson, Aiden, Sophia, Bentley, Landon, Laine, Charlotte, Ethan, Massimo and Luka and two brothers, Howard and Ronald Abare and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held on August 31, 2022, at 2p.m. at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Montpelier, VT on Barre St. Reception will be held at the Barre Elks Club after the service. Arrangements are in the care of Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com
