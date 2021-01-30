Diana Mae Thurston ORANGE — Diana Mae Thurston, formerly of Orange, Vermont, passed away on Jan. 20, 2021, at home in Harvest, Alabama, after a long battle with liver cancer. She is survived by her three children, Nancy (Ed) Benoit of Barre, Vermont, Deborah (Sam) Posey of Meridianville, Alabama, and H. James (Kelly) Clark of Little Elm, Texas; her stepdaughter, Patricia Thurston of Randolph, Vermont; her companion, John J. Galgay Jr. of Harvest, Alabama; her brother, Robert J. Holden of Moretown, Vermont; 13 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ethel Vasseur and John R. Holden; the father of her children, Harry J. Clark; her husband, Ivan Thurston; and her oldest grandson, Justin Williams. Per her request, no memorial service will be held. She always said that "flowers are for the living" so, in lieu of flowers, send them to someone whom you love in her memory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.