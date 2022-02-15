Diana M. DeLude BERLIN — Diana May DeLude, 64, of Berlin, Vermont, passed away peacefully on Feb. 8, 2022, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, after a short battle with cancer. Diana was born on April 17, 1957, in Northfield, Vermont, the daughter of Edward James DeLude and Flora Isabell (Phillips) DeLude. Diana attended Northfield Public Schools. While raising her three children, she attended Community College of Vermont where she received her Associate degree. She later returned to college where she received her Bachelor’s degree in 1998 from Vermont College of Norwich University. As a teenager, Diana worked as a carhop at the A&W and later as a waitress at the Rustic in Northfield. She then went to work as a seamstress at Merimaids in Randolph and later at Cabot Hosiery in Northfield. Diana also did some logging in Williamstown on and off for a couple years. She later worked as a receptionist at CCV, Buildings and General Services, the State of Vermont's Reference and Research and then the Department of Motor Vehicles where she ultimately retired from. Diana was a genuine and happy person who was not afraid to speak her mind, all with kindness in her heart. She enjoyed reading, gaming, fishing and driving around on the backroads of Vermont. She was an excellent artist and several of her pieces were chosen for art shows in the area. She excelled in painting, sculpting and crocheting. Most importantly, she loved to spend time with her family. Diana was an advocate for home-grown medicines, and truly knew the benefits of such medicinal plants. Survivors include her three cherished children, April DeLude, of St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, Crystal Barrows and her daughter, Isabella, of Berlin, and Bryson DeLude, who provided loving care for his mom for the last several years; her beloved sister, Mary Clifford, of Barre Town, Vermont; two nieces, Jamie and Jasmine, and a nephew, Eric, and their children; and finally, her wonderful companion, her dog, Eddie, who will miss her dearly. She was predeceased by her companion, Royce Dunn, in 2008; her brother, James DeLude; and her two dogs, Max and Lola. An informal visitation will be held Feb. 17, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at the Guare & Sons Funeral Home in Montpelier. Please bring your funny and wonderful stories to share. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com
