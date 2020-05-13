Devon Lindsay Woodbury BARRE — Devon Lindsay Woodbury, 39, of Barre, Vermont, passed away on May 7, 2020, in Emmett, Idaho. Devon was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 10, 1980. She graduated from Oxbow High School in Bradford, Vermont, in 1999. She was a giving, kind, loving soul who enjoyed her family, crafts and good conversations with friends. Devon is lovingly remembered by her beloved daughter, Haylee Woodbury; mother, Debora (Langlands) Peake; stepfather, Gary Peake; father, Gordon Woodbury; sister, Jennifer (Woodbury) Scott; brother-in-law, Dustin Scott; nephew, Noah Scott; niece, Cora Scott; stepbrother, Nicholas Peake; maternal grandfather, Robert Langlands; paternal grandmother, Virginia Westfall; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A service will be held a later date and announced by the family.
