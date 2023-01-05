Dennis M. Riley GRANITEVILLE — Dennis M. “Denny” Riley, 96, of Graniteville Road passed away on January 2, 2023, at his home with his family at his bedside. Born on January 15, 1926, in Washington, he was the son of Ernest M. and Abbie W. (Payne) Riley. He attended elementary school in East Orange. Dennis was a truck driver for Rock of Ages quarry for many years. On May 2, 1969, he married Lorraine Roberts in Graniteville, where they made their home following their marriage. Lorraine passed away in 2002. Dennis was a member of the Moose Club and in his spare time, enjoyed tinkering on cars. Survivors include his children Loriann Riley, Pamela Austin, Sylvia Rouleau, Winston Smith, Steven Smith, Robert Smith, and David Smith. He and Lorraine also raised his niece Cheryle and nephews John, Dennis, Patrick, Michael and Danny. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Lorraine Riley, and his siblings. A private graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641, or to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, or to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
