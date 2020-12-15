Dennis N. White EAST MONTPELIER — Dennis N. White, 78, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at The Arbors at Shelburne. Dennis was born and raised in Swampscott, Massachusetts. In his youth, he spent summers at camp in Wakefield, New Hampshire, where he met Bonnie Duncan of Burlington, Massachusetts, when he was 15 and she was 13. The two would go on to marry years later. After graduating from Swampscott High School in 1959, he joined the United States Air Force, where he served as an electrical technician responsible for the maintenance and repair of the bomb navigation systems in B-52 bombers. After four years of service, he received an honorable discharge in 1963. Dennis and Bonnie were married in 1964 and welcomed their first daughter, Jean, a year later. Their second daughter, Lorna, was born in 1969, the same year that Dennis and his family moved to St. George, Vermont, where he began a new career as a semiconductor engineer at IBM. After 23 years with the company, Dennis took early retirement in 1992, and went on to combine his background in engineering with his love of gardening to launch Cold Pocket Farm and Nursery, from where he sold a variety of flowers and vegetables at local markets, as well as Christmas trees in the winter. In his free time, Dennis enjoyed all aspects of the outdoors, especially hiking, cycling and kayaking. He also treasured the time he spent with his wife, children and grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Bonnie; their two daughters, Jean Tufts of Starksboro, Vermont, and Lorna White Perez of Albany, New York; his three grandchildren, Rosalia, Caleb and Eliza Perez of Albany, New York; and his two siblings, Shirley Jaquith of Sarasota, Florida, and Lorne White of Kodiak, Alaska. A graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at the convenience of his family, in the Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Burlington, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont, 338 River St., Montpelier, VT 05602. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
