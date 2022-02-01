Dennis G. Couture BETHEL — Dennis G. Couture, 70, of Bethel, Vermont, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Dennis was born on May 1, 1951, in St. Albans, Vermont. He was the son of Judd and Marie Couture. He grew up in Berkshire and graduated from Richford High School in 1970. Dennis was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, father-in-law, and great-grandfather. He was a truck driver who worked for many different companies, even owning his own trucking company, but he was always dedicated to the services he was providing. He was a veteran and a true patriot of his country. He served in the National Guard in Enosburg for six years. He loved to cook for his family and friends—known for his wonderful breakfast and his famous spaghetti sauce (which was his mother’s recipe). At one point, he even pursued his passion for cooking by running a diner alongside his wife. He was an avid hunter, caregiver of his beloved chickens and his cat, Dillon, and he gave the best hugs. In planning for retirement, he and his son Chad started a haying business and spent summers out on tractors in the hot sun. His input on how everything needed to be done will forever be missed. He was known as someone who would do anything for anybody—and could do anything. He was a jack of all trades: from carpentry to mechanics, to even cutting his friends' hair—driven by his huge heart—Dennis was there. Dennis is survived by his wife, Patricia Couture; his sons, John Farrell and his wife, Penny, of Chelsea, and Chad Couture and his wife, Sherilyn, of South Royalton; his daughters, Martha Martinez and her husband, Michael, of Tennessee, Amanda Vargas and her husband, Leo, of Illinois, and stepson Neil Stowe; his sisters, Jeanette Bosley, of West Berkshire, and Aline Baker and her husband, Robert, of Montgomery. Dennis also leaves behind eight grandchildren—Taylor and JD Farrell, Ty Couture, Cole and Colin Brace, Kendra and Brooke Baranik, and Kamden Vargas—two great-grandchildren; three nieces; and his lifelong friend, Jeff Goodrich, of Arizona. He was predeceased by his parents; his brother-in-law, Stewart Bosley, and his nephew, Brad Bosley. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to aid the homeless veterans of Vermont, through the Vermont Office of Veterans Affairs, 118 State St., Montpelier, VT 05620-4401. A celebration of life will take place in the spring and will be announced at a later date. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, Vermont, is in charge of the arrangements.
