Dennis Drew MONTPELIER — On Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, Dennis James Drew of Montpelier passed away at the age of 59. Dennis was born on Oct. 1, 1961, to Marion Martin Drew and L. Leonard Drew in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. His birth followed three older siblings, Brian, Shawn and Kevin, and preceded four younger siblings, Kathleen, Colleen, Thomas and Timothy. Dennis deeply loved his large Irish family. Dennis attended the University of Vermont (UVM) upon his graduation from Montpelier High School in 1980. Following his time at UVM, he began his career as a carpenter in central Vermont, including home renovations, new construction and ongoing maintenance projects for several property owners in the capital city. Dennis was a master carpenter and in his later years, loved the challenge of renovating old homes. In 1994, Dennis married Stephanie DiLena. Together, they had two daughters, Katherine Danielle Drew and Lexie Brooke Drew. His daughters brought him much joy and with them, he shared his love of camping, watching their sporting events, and grabbing a bite at their favorite downtown Montpelier eateries. Following his divorce in 2010, Dennis spent many happy moments with Sophia Bettmann-Kerson at her home in North Middlesex. Dennis will be remembered for his recognizable laugh, his affection for those with whom he worked, painters, electricians, plumbers, fellow carpenters, and his love for Kate and Lexie above all else; they will carry on his zest for life and his infectious spirit. He is survived by his two daughters, mother, six siblings, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father and his brother, Timothy. A celebration of Dennis’ life will be held in the late spring or early summer of 2021; friends and family will be notified. Arrangements are in care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County. To send online condolences to his family, please visit www.cremationsocietycc.com.
