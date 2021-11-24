Delmar J. Norman MONTPELIER — Delmar J. Norman passed away on Oct. 23, 2021, at the Burlington Health and Rehab Center. He was born in Berlin, Vermont, the eighth of nine children of Theodore and Martha (Cassady), on Nov. 29, 1928. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Montpelier High School. Del worked his entire life in the granite industry, retiring from Rock of Ages before starting his own business, Granite Roll Technologies. He was divorced from Rhea (Soucy), deceased, and is survived by their son, Brett J. Norman, of Burlington, Vermont. He leaves behind a loving family, including his grandson, Corey and his wife, Beth, and their three daughters, Isla, Elena and Nora, of Buffalo, New York; his granddaughter, Casey Zins and her husband, Jeremiah, and their daughter on the way, Eleanor, of San Francisco, California; and his grandson, Colby, of Burlington, Vermont. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Del also leaves behind his close community of dear friends and neighbors with whom he shared so much happiness, companionship and laughter. He was in basic training for the United States Navy when World War II ended, and always held veterans in highest regard. He actively belonged to American Legion Post #3 and Elks Lodge #924. Del loved playing bridge, cribbage, pool, tennis, golf and going sailing with the company of friends and family. He also enjoyed painting in oils and watercolors, as well as sculpting in clay and granite. Always ready to challenge himself with new experiences, he delighted in learning to skydive solo, motorcycle, and obtained a private pilot’s license, all in his 50s. Del will be laid to rest in Green Mount Cemetery in Montpelier, Vermont, with no ceremony, as per his wishes. Thank you to the kind staff of Burlington Health and Rehab and BAYADA Hospice for their compassionate care.
