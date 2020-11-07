Delma May King WOODBURY — Delma May King, 88, of Woodbury passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in the comfort of her home with her family at her side. She was born Nov. 9, 1931, in Beebe River, New Hampshire, the daughter of the late Clifton A. Rathburn Sr. and Irene (Coates) Rathburn. Delma is survived by her husband of 69 years, Kenneth King; her children, Dean King (Louise) of Burlington, Sandra Gebbie (Peter) of Greensboro and Gloria Thorington (Paul) of Concord, New Hampshire; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren. Del had a very special relationship with Diana Wright and loved her as a daughter. Delma and Kenneth traveled to Alaska every spring for many years and spent the summer months there, hunting and fishing and enjoying their many friends. Delma loved traveling to Alaska and had many colorful stories to tell of Alaskan life and she made friends with young and old alike. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. The family wishes to thank Chuck and Karen Batchelder for the great friendship they shared with Ken and Delma. She so enjoyed their times together. Julie Shevlin, her Home Health nurse, brought a smile to Delma’s face every time she arrived and they had many conversations watching the birds at the birdfeeder. To honor her request, there will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be donated to CVHH&H, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm St., Hardwick, is assisting the family with arrangements.
