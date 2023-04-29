Declan W. Franks WEST TOPSHAM — Declan William Franks passed away on April 14, 2023, surrounded by family at Boston Childrens Hospital after courageously fighting for 9 months and 7 days. Declan was born on July 7, 2022, to Danielle and Curtis Franks and resided in West Topsham Vermont with them and his two sisters. Declan “Bubba” was born with a congenital heart disease, Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome and a lung disease, Pulmonary Hypertension. He had many cardiac interventions starting when he was just 4 hours old up until he was 8 1/2 months old. He also had 2 open heart surgeries but ultimately went into cardiogenic shock and then cardiac arrest which in turn, he developed brain injuries too significant to overcome, on top of his lung and heart disease. Bubba had a large personality. He was always smiling, watching his sisters play, rolling around so he could grab anything within reach and cuddling with his mom every chance he got. If he was relaxing, then you could expect to find him watching Elmo or Moana, or constantly watching his surroundings as he was so curious about life. Once you made eye contact with him, he would instantly get the biggest smile on his face. He touched the many lives around him. You would never be able to tell he spent the majority of his life in a hospital. He was always just so happy to be with someone. His mom would call the hospital to check on him when they couldn’t be there, and he would never be in his room because someone would say he looked lonely and would take him for a stroller walk. He was such a popular little guy with nurses, CA’s, fellows, and doctors wanting to be on his team. He is survived by his parents, Danielle and Curtis, and his sisters Alexis & Shaylyn. His grandparents; Jody Dallaire, Billie Jo and Bryant Hallock Jr., Billy and Soni Franks, great-grandparents; Kathy and Charlie Crawford, Doreen Dunster, Linda and Rene Franks, Aunts and Uncles; Casey Franks, Desirae Downing, Skyler Tucker, Sydnee Glasgow, and many cousins; Camryn, Aubree, Emmie, Stella, Colton, and Mila. The Franks family would like to thank the staff at Boston Childrens Hospital in the CICU with a special thank you to Dr. Rood, Dr. Valencia, Dr. Kheir, Dr. Vijayakumar, Dr. Brown, Dr. Baird, Emma, Karen, Teresa, Marisa, Sarah, Meghan, and Jules. As well as Dr. Haxel from the University of Vermont Medical Center. Without this team we wouldn’t have been able to give Declan all the chances to fight. They have been there by our side since he was born, whether they were on our team that week or just checking in. We always knew Declan was in the best hands possible and they would go above and beyond to make sure we were supported as well. They will always be our family away from home. We are blessed and thankful to have had them care so deeply for Declan and guide us through our journey. A celebration of life will be held Friday, May 12, 2023, 1:00 p.m., at the American Legion Post 10, 320 N Main St. Barre, VT 05641. Contributions in his memory may be made to Boston Children’s Hospital in lieu of flowers. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
