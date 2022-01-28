Debra A. Demas BARRE — Debra Ann Demas, age 70, passed away peacefully on Dec. 29, 2021, with family by her side. She was born on Aug. 20, 1951, in Barre, Vermont, to Lyle and June (Woodard) Lowery. Debra loved spending time with her grandchildren, going to lawn sales, bingo, camping with her family and visiting her children in New Hampshire. She loved holidays, especially Christmas, and would always decorate for the occasion. Debra is survived by her children, Eric Demas and his wife, Jana, of Nottingham, New Hampshire, Brent Demas and his wife, Jocelyn, of Londonderry, New Hampshire, Heather Chateauvert and her husband, Craig, of Barre, Vermont, and Heidi Wallin and her husband, Matthew, of Websterville, Vermont; her siblings, Michael Lowery, of Barre, Vermont, Marilyn Townsend, of Orange, Vermont, and Mark Lowery, of Northfield, Vermont; her grandchildren, Kyle, Colin, Katie, Gavin, Hunter, Addisen Mae, Greyson, Mattie; and great-granddaughter, Hazel; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings, Earl, Gary and Jon Lowery. The family would like to thank all Debra’s family and friends for their continued support of our mom in her time of need, we would also like to thank Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice for the loving care you provided her in her final days. Services will be conducted in the spring; family will make an announcement when a date and time is established.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.