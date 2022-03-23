Deborah Lisi-Baker WATERBURY — Deborah Lisi-Baker, 69, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Waterbury on Friday, March 18, 2022. Born in Windsor on July 22, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Merrill and Elizabeth (Ruggles) Thompson. In 1993, she married David Baker. Deborah grew up in Cornish and Meriden, New Hampshire. She attended Goddard College in Plainfield and Johnson State University in Johnson. She and her son, Gerald, lived in Plainfield from 1974 to 1990. She moved to Waterbury in 1991. Deborah worked for many years as the Vermont Center for Independent Living Executive Director. She also worked at the Vermont Center on Disability and Community Inclusion as associate director and taught a course for undergraduate and graduate students on the Culture of Disability. During retirement, Deborah continued to be a passionate advocate for people with disabilities and worked actively with the Vermont Coalition for Disability Rights and the Vermont Coalition for Ethnic and Social Equity in Schools. Deborah enjoyed reading, writing poetry, listening to music, and working in her flower gardens. Deborah is survived by her husband, David Baker; a son, Gerald Lisi; four siblings, Brain Thompson, Kathy O’Leary, Emily Moulton and Andrew Thompson; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. A celebration of Deborah's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in memory of Deborah can be made to the Vermont Center for Independent Living, 11 East State St., Montpelier, VT 05602 or visit info@vcil.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.