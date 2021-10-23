Deborah L. Gibson WEBSTERVILLE — Deborah L. Gibson, 69, of Websterville Road in East Barre, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in the comfort of her home and loving care of her family, with her daughters by her side. Born in Montpelier, Vermont, on Nov. 22, 1951, the daughter of Edward F. and Aline Avery, Deb attended Saint Michael’s School and graduated from Montpelier High School in 1969. She later attended Pierce College for Women in Concord, New Hampshire, graduating with an associate degree in 1971. In 1972, she married Stephen R. Blondin. Although they later went their separate ways, together, they shared two daughters, Jodi and Jennifer. In 1995, Deborah met the love of her life, Michael E. Gibson. They were married in 1998, uniting their two families as one. Their love was an inspiration to all who knew them. Sadly, Mike passed away on Oct. 18, 2003. Deb held various positions throughout her career but was most proud of her time spent at Barre Town Elementary School where she worked first as a teacher’s and clerical aide and later as the executive secretary to the superintendent of the Barre Unified Union School District. During these years, she made countless friends and inspired many with her kindness and dedication. She retired in 2017. Deb loved her family with all of her heart. She was dedicated to her children, always available to help in any situation, or to just lend an ear for conversation. Nothing made her happier than cheering on her grandchildren, whether it be at the hockey rink, ball field, theater or simply in life. She enjoyed family gatherings, weeks at Woodbury Lake with kayaking and turtle-catching adventures, shopping trips with her girls and walks on the Marginal Way. Deb’s talents were many. A great cook and hostess, she made many amazing meals and always made every occasion a special one. Over the years, she sewed everything from dolls to dresses and created beautiful folk-art designs, mittens and memory bears. There was nothing that she wasn’t able to mend. One of her favorite pastimes was quilting. Hours spent crafting beautiful quilts brought her much joy and laughter while spending time with her Seyon sisters, creating cherished treasures for her family. Her attention to detail and thoughtful nature made all of her creations even more special. Deb was strong, courageous, independent and kind. Her life was rich in love and friendship. She had many friends with whom she shared countless special times, laughs and hugs. Her kindness was a reflection of the beauty within her and brought many moments of happiness to those who knew her. She will be dearly missed and forever remembered for her beautiful smile, sense of humor, love and dedication to family and friends, as well as her many talents and gifts of handmade items. Her peanut butter fudge and crab apple jelly were a favorite to many. Survivors include her children, daughter Jodi Sibley and her husband, Scott, of East Montpelier, daughter Jennifer Burke and her husband, Chad, of Barre, son Michael Gibson and his wife, Paula, of Upton, Massachusetts; her grandchildren, Colby Brochu and his fiancé, Logan Blake, Katelyn Sibley, Camden Burke, Avery Burke, Alexa Gibson and Hayley Gibson; her companion, Robert Bridges; sister-in-law Jan Avery, brothers-in-law, David Gibson, Richard Gibson and his wife, Wendy; nieces and nephews, Mike Avery, Steve Avery, Katie Evans, Jeff Dion, Kristen Dion, Stacy Grandfield, Christine Davis, Chris and Jon Gibson. and their families. In addition to her parents and her husband, Michael, she was predeceased by brother John Avery and sister Carol Dion. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Barre at 11 a.m. Committal prayers will be offered immediately following in Hope Cemetery in Barre. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.