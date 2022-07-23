Deborah Finnegan Ling GREENSBORO BEND — Deborah Finnegan Ling, age 67, passed away on July 21, 2022 at her home in Greensboro Bend, VT with loved ones and her beloved dog Comanche by her side. Never one to shy away from a challenge, Deborah fought cancer courageously and bravely for over two years before finally finding peace and much deserved rest. Deborah was born in New York City to John and Sarah Finnegan on December 20, 1954. Moving to Greensboro Bend from New York City before her senior year in 1972 might have been more of a culture shock than most could handle, but not for Deborah who acclimated to her new rural surroundings and soon met her future husband, Arthur Ling. The two were married on March 22, 1974 and welcomed twin daughters in 1976. As a family they farmed the Ling dairy farm in Greensboro from 1974 until 1998. As if that weren’t enough, in 1982 Deborah went back to school; doing her under graduate work at Johnson from 1982 – 1984 and continuing study at The University of Vermont, earning her masters and working towards her PhD before a farming accident in 1992 forced her away from her pursuit. Deborah spent the last 20 years of her life on her very own slice of heaven in the middle of the farm’s apple orchard in Greensboro Bend, right where she always dreamed of living. The years were spent building her homestead, honing her photography skills and happily cultivating her prized flower gardens. Whatever life threw at her, she could always find solace and comfort in her gardens which will live on after her passing; a beautiful testament to the determination and strength Deborah possessed. Survivors include her two daughters; Tonya Ling of Barre VT and Nicole Ling of Texas; her niece Melia of Bronx, NY; six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving Deborah is her close friend Tracy Perry who provided friendship and constant support for her in her final years. Deborah is predeceased by her mother and father, her step-father, two sisters and a grandson; Carson. A private ceremony will be held at her home in Greensboro Bend where her final resting place will be among her cherished flowers. Arrangements are under the direction of desGroseilliers Funeral Home, Church St., Hardwick VT. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to your local Humane Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.