Deborah (Dunkling) Conrad BERLIN — Deborah Lee (Dunkling) Conrad, age 70, previously of Plainfield, Vermont, passed away on Dec. 26, 2020, at Berlin Health and Rehab, as a result of COVID-19. Although her family couldn’t be at her bedside, the loving and caring staff stayed at her side and comforted Debbie in her final moments while her children remained outside her window. Debbie was born Aug. 7, 1950, to Kenneth and Vedra (Wilson) Dunkling, and grew up in Plainfield, Vermont. She graduated from Marshfield-Plainfield High School in 1968, and attended Goddard College. Debbie spent most of her adult life living in Plainfield to be near her parents and spent most of her time with them. Debbie always enjoyed holidays, especially Christmas, and she always went above and beyond hosting holiday gatherings for her family. As a young single mom after her divorce, Debbie began working at International Coins and Currency, eventually working her way to becoming a top salesperson. She remained successful in her career at ICC until a tragic injury in 1999 left her disabled. After sustaining a traumatic brain injury, life became a significant struggle for her. Despite this, she continued to have an unwavering love for her children and eventually, her grandchildren. Even in her most difficult times, she would be thinking of her family and make efforts to do thoughtful things for them. Debbie always maintained her sharp and witty sense of humor. Debbie is survived by her daughter, Erika (Martin) Smith and husband Jeremy of East Montpelier, Vermont; her son. Justin Conrad of East Montpelier; and her two grandsons, Slade Smith and Rowen Smith of East Montpelier. She is also survived by her brothers, Greg Dunkling and wife Marie of Stowe, Vermont, Mark Dunkling and wife Jill of Plainfield, Vermont; and several nieces and nephews who will always have fond memories of Aunt Debbie. There will be no services at this time. Because of the various medical conditions that members of her family were afflicted with, Debbie always cared deeply about advancements in medicine. After her death, Debbie made her final selfless contribution of her tissue and organs to UVMMC pathology services, specifically for COVID-19 research. The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude for the caring and compassionate staff at Berlin Health and Rehab and the team at BAYADA Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Deborah’s memory, to the PMG Awareness Organization in Newport Beach, California, in honor of her grandson, Rowen (www.pmgawareness.org). The kind and caring staff at Guare and Sons of Montpelier are handling her arrangements. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
